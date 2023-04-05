Mojo Hand Swim Team Chorus Flanger

Michigan-based Mojo Hand Effects has been building a variety of hand-assembled pedals since 2010. Their latest, the Swim Team, pulls double duty as a chorus and flanger packed into a single box.

The Swim Team is housed in a 4.5″ x 2.5″ x 1.25″ die-cast chassis with cool aquatic-themed paint. Its control array includes knobs for Rate, Depth and Mix/Feedback, along with a push-button Chorus/Flange selector and true-bypass footswitch. Other details include chassis-mounted In/Out jacks and a 9-volt power jack (battery power isn’t an option).

Whether in front of an amp or through its effects loop, the Swim Team’s circuit remained free of excessive hiss or noise as it produced a liquid, thick chorus effect that didn’t mess with our test amp’s tone or thin-out its low-end response. Slower rate settings had a very lush, fat sound, while faster settings produced an authentic, usable Leslie/pitch-shifting vibrato effect. In Flange mode, where the Mix knob controls feedback/regeneration, the Swim Team produced classic deep “jet style” flange that retains the pedal’s overall tone.

There are no real compromises with the Swim Team. Its double duty format does both Chorus and Flange effects very well, producing liquid modulation without the “tone suck” that’s too often part of the deal with such pedals.

This article originally appeared in VG’s August 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.