Luna Art Vintage Parlor Acoustic/Electric

Luna’s newest entry in its Vintage Series, the Art Vintage Parlor takes modern playability and puts it in a rustic package.

The guitar’s solid spruce top on mahogany back and sides is a classic combination, and an attractive distressed satin sunburst finish, cream binding, and open-back aged-nickel tuning machines help make a great first impression. Fishman Presys II electronics round out the spec sheet, turning this parlor guitar into a gig-ready box.

Acoustically, the Art Vintage Parlor is remarkably loud and resonant. One sneaky reason is the 4″ soundhole – atypically large for a small-bodied acoustic. The tone is well-balanced and has a representative amount of bass for its class. Overall, the mids come forward, making this guitar a great strummer and serviceable picker.

The 25.5″-scale laurel fretboard has a flat 15″ radius – our tester played well all the way up the neck with a comfortable medium action. With a 111/16″ nut and C shape, the feel of this neck is pretty standard among modern acoustics. Fretwork was clean, with no edges, and the saddle might have benefitted from a little more TLC, but overall fit and finish were great, making for a very attractive instrument.

Boasting all-solid construction, robust electronics, and a rustic aesthetic, the Art Vintage Parlor Acoustic-Electric offers great value for players of any level.

