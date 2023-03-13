Dusky Electronics Toasted Overdrive

Let It Burn
Bob Cianci
-
0
Dusky Electronics Toasted Overdrive
Price: $180
www.duskyamp.com

Dusky Electronics’ new Toasted Overdrive is an upgrade of the company’s two-stage MOSFET amp in a box; builder Chris Rossi grew dissatisfied with the tonal quality of the first version, so he smoothed the pedal’s natural gain characteristics by giving the Color Knob a broader sweep.

The Toasted’s Heat knob controls gain of the first stage, increases harmonics and distortion, and overdrives the second stage. Color affects treble frequencies; higher settings will brighten humbuckers, lower settings enhance single-coils. The More control adjusts output, and hidden inside (access is easy) is a DIP switch Meat control for adjusting low-end.

Tested using a Strat through a vintage 15-watt Ampeg Reverberocket, with the More and Heat controls dimed and the Color set at 10 o’clock, the Toasted served up incendiary overdrive a la Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love,” with heaps of top-end response. With Heat down to 3 o’clock, treble was more subdued, bringing up thoughts of Hendrix tone from “Manic Depression.”

Through a Les Paul and with More at 2 o’clock, Heat dimed, and Color at 1 o’clock, signal was pure crunch, with midrange frequencies accentuated – think Pearl Jam’s “Evenflow.” With all controls dimed, the tone exploded with in-your-face raunch, with lots of top-end chime and plenty of cutting power.

Powered by 9-volt battery or wall wart, the Dusky Electronics Toasted OD is a worthwhile choice in a crowded field.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2022 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.

No posts to display