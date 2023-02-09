John Ellis, proprietor of Ellis Guitars, died January 6 in Temple, Texas. He was 75.

Ellis was born near Amarillo before his family moved to California when he was a child. Enthralled by music early in life, he started playing guitar and mandolin, and, after returning to Texas, would play and perform in church and at events including jams with friends at the Strawberry Patch, in downtown Salado.

He also operated Ellis Music & Accessories from a shop attached to his home. A regular on the guitar-show scene, he traveled in an RV his family called “Ellis Music on Wheels” and was a regular at informal Sunday-morning gospel jams in his booth or others.

