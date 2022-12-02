2022 December Issue on Spotify

This month we feature Smith/Kotzen, Jeff Berlin, Mike Morgan, Marty Robins, The Sheepdogs, GA-20, Rolling Stones, Marshall Tucker Band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix, and more!

Spotify is free, or available without ads via paid subscription.

Don’t miss Vintage Guitar magazine’s monthly playlist on the music-streaming service Spotify. Each month, Karl Markgraf curates a playlist featuring artists and songs mentioned in the pages of VG, arranged in order to play along as you read the issue, or just enjoy on its own! Karl holds bachelor’s degree in Jazz Guitar from the University of Northern Colorado, and works as a performing and recording artist, producer, and educator in New York.

Also On Spotify

Also on Spotify is VG’s “Have Guitar Will Travel” podcast, hosted by James Patrick Regan. The twice-monthly episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers, and more, all sharing their personal stories, tales from the road, studio, or shop, and their love of great guitars and amps. CLICK HERE to listen.

