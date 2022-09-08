Keep Your String Instruments in the Safe Zone With Music Nomad’s Humitar™ ONE – Acoustic Guitar Humidifier & Hygrometer

August 24, 2022, Sonoma, CA. Music Nomad Equipment Care. If you are going to have one, this is the ONE. Protecting your acoustic guitar just got easier with the Humitar ONE, an all-in-ONE humidifier and hygrometer. Music Nomad, the leader in equipment care, has developed an easy to use, no mess, low maintenance guitar humidifier and a humidity and temperature monitor that is simple, accurate and reliable. The Humitar ONE safely releases moisture evenly to eliminate potential problems such as warping, shrinking and, worse yet, cracking. The innovative Humid-i-Bar reusable sponge holds a lot more water than the competition. This means less monitoring on your end while, resting assured, your fine guitar is cared for. To ensure your guitar is in the safe zone, the Humitar ONE accurate sensor monitors your string instrument’s environment every 20 seconds and gives you the humidity and temperature readings on its LCD display. It also gives you the maximum and minimum range over the period you are measuring and can be reset at any time. The Humitar ONE comes with many cool features such as a reminder of the humidity and temperature safe zone at which you want to keep your string instrument, a long-lasting AG 13 battery, and Fahrenheit or Celsius readings. That’s Music Nomad quality – raising the bar in equipment care. “So many guitar players humidify their guitar without even knowing and measuring the humidity percentage,” says Rand Rognlien, product designer and CEO of Music Nomad. “Now you can humidify and measure to make sure you are in the safe zone,” says Rognlien.

Available October 24, 2022

About Music Nomad:

Music Nomad Equipment Care launched in 2010 and has products with over 1000 US Dealers and in 40+ countries. Their award-winning guitar, drum and cymbal care products are used in the factories of Suhr, Knaggs, Kala, Tom Anderson and Eastman Strings, in addition to DW Drum and more. They won Best in Show for Add-Ons and Accessories at NAMM twice, and the annual Music Inc Product Excellence award for Guitar ONE All in 1 guitar cleaner, polish and wax, voted on by music retailers. Music Nomad has Surface Care and Repair Tool products for Guitar, Drum and Cymbal, Band and Orchestra and Piano and Keyboard equipment, along with an extensive line of Humidification care products. A portion of all equipment care sales contributes money to help musicians through their Give-Back program called ONE FOR MUSIC.