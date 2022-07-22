Jim Lauderdale

Inspired by the pandemic, veteran singer/songwriter Lauderdale stresses resiliency and renewal on these 13 originals, enhanced along the way by several of Nashville’s finest guitarists.

Chris Scruggs stands out on several tracks; his raw, insistent lead guitar kicks along the aggressive “The Opportunity to Help Somebody Through It,” and the R&B-driven “Here’s To Hoping” benefits from his guitar and mandolin. The ’60s flavor of “Mushrooms Are Growing After the Rain” is enhanced by Scruggs’ guitar, mandolin, and lap-steel, along with Will Van Horn’s pedal-steel.

The ballad “Sister Horizon” deploys five guitarists – Scruggs, Kenny Vaughan, and Van Horn handle the amplified end, while Frank Rische interjects a limber acoustic solo as Wes L’Anglois handles rhythm. On “It’s Almost More Than All the Joy,” Scruggs, Van Horn, and L’Anglois spin a bright, ethereal framework around Lauderdale’s voice.

Russ Pahl adds pedal-steel, electric, and acoustic guitar to the stately “Memory,” Lauderdale’s final collaboration with veteran Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter, who died in 2019. Craig Smith adds multiple guitar parts including a punchy solo on “Brave One” and a magnificent amplified break on the intimate, jazz-tinged “When Searching for Answers.” The collective result is a bracing convergence of stellar songs, powerful vocals, and skillful accompaniment.

