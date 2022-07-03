The Walrus Audio ACS1

From worship services and home-recording where volume is an issue to fly-in shows where a full rig is impossible, amp modeling has many applications. While a lot of amp/cab simulators offer virtual buffets of options, Walrus Audio’s ACS1 keeps it simple with three amp models, six toggle-switched cabinet “impulse responses” (IRs), Gain, Volume, and Room (reverb) controls, and a three-band tone stack.

The Fullerton (Fender Deluxe Reverb), London (Marshall 1962 Bluesbreaker), and Dartford (1960s Vox AC30) are accompanied by stereo 1/4″ in/out, MIDI in and through, USB jack for uploading additional IRs, headphone jack, and nine-volt power jack. Bypass and Boost footswitches toggle through three customizable pre-sets (128 customizable pre-sets are available with MIDI) when hit simultaneously.

For testing, we connected the ACS1’s outputs to a powered PA speaker, two studio reference monitors, and headphones. All three amp models offered accurate simulations and were touch-sensitive and loaded with natural overtones and personality. Plus, the controls reacted like they would on the actual amps. None offer distortion or high-gain overdrive – happily, the ACS1 proved pedal-friendly; comps, ODs, and high-gain distortion all excelled in front of it.

With spot-on simulations of three classics and a simple control layout, the quality-over-quantity Walrus might be a perfect solution to most guitarists’ modeling needs.

