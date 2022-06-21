Lyrical melodies, dreamy chord voicings, and spacious arrangements – Molly Miller’s latest is all that and more, employing guitar, bass, and drums. Tucked between bassist Jennifer Condos (Jackson Browne, Stevie Nicks) and drummer Jay Bellerose (Robert Plant, Alison Krauss), Miller fashions contemplative moods, catchy lines, and atmospheres that warm the heart and mind. Miller enlists jazz tools, ’60s cinema guitar, and country motifs to serve a delectable recipe.

From the bouncy playfulness in the intro to “Hear It Calling,” the melancholy sensuality of the title track, and the swanky chord melody of “Meditations On Movement,” Miller’s ES-335 is clean, forthright, and elegant. Her nod to Booker T. & the M.G.’s on “Over The Fence” shows her taking a preliminary idea and reshaping it into something entirely new. Plush reverb clings to every track, particularly on “Slow Burn To Nowhere” with its clever arrangements and haunting shell voicings (extended chords without a fifth).

Miller’s trio works as a finely tuned engine of musical humanity as they effortlessly navigate the cool, euro spaghetti-Western waltz of “Spry” and “Hasta Luego.” St. George is mood music for the soul – a record that will remain on playlists for a long time.

This article originally appeared in VG’s October 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.