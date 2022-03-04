Strymon Iridium Amp & IR Cab

It can be tough, living in the golden age of gear tech. Which piece of amazing equipment to get next? Strymon’s Iridium might be worth a look.

A stompbox-sized amp modeler, the Iridium offers a selection of choice models and cabs along with nine cabinet impulse response (IR) software for loading third-party IRs and reverb.

The Iridium works in stereo or mono through a PA, digital audio workstation, or headphones. Bass, Middle, and Treble controls are supplemented by Level and Drive controls. An Amp mini-toggle switch offers Round, which is the normal channel of a Deluxe Reverb; Chime, the brilliant channel of a Vox AC30; and Punch, a 100-watt Marshall plexi. The knobs work with each amp to modify tones, providing high-end roll-off, Tweed-style muscle, and smooth distortion. The Room knob dials in natural-sounding ambiance and additional room sizes.

Among the amp models, cab selections, and tone controls, the Iridium provides essential amp tones with the functionality of a real amp. The Iridium faithfully replicates the sounds of early rock and roll, British Invasion, urban blues, and heavier rock. It’s an impressive pedal for non-metal guitarists who want iconic amp tones without multi-preset anxiety. It’s like having a plexi, a Deluxe, and a top-boost AC30 in the palm of your hand.

This article originally appeared in VG’s July 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.