NEW FRACTAL AUDIO FC-6 AND FC-12 MARK II

New Versions Feature Larger, Easier-to-Read Footswitch “Mini Displays”

SEAMLESSLY COMPATIBLE WITH AXE-FX III, FM9, FM3, AND OLDER VERSION FC CONTROLLERS

Plaistow, NH – Feb 28, 2022 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: The new Fractal Audio Systems FC-6 MARK II and FC-12

MARK II are equipped with larger and easier-to-read footswitch “mini-displays,” an upgrade sure to be popular whether

the FC is used on stage, in the studio, or at home. The display size upgrade is significant, with the height of individual

characters of text doubling from 4.6mm to 9.2mm, as well as being presented in a bolder and more readable font. Six

or twelve individual mini-displays grow from 1.4” x 0.5” (36.0mm x 12.5mm) to 1.9” x 0.7” (50.0mm x 17.5 mm) but the overall product dimensions and weight remain the same as the original versions.



FC-6 MARK II and FC-12 MARK II units have the same exciting features and capabilities as the original FC units, and

are fully compatible with the flagship Axe-Fx III rackmount processor as well as the FM9 and FM3 Amp Modeler/FX

Processor/Floor units. In addition, the new Mark II versions can be freely combined with their original counterparts in

daisy-chain configurations, and are interchangable with their predecessors for purposes of redundancy/backup units.

Every FC-6 and FC-12 Foot Controller offer an impressive suite of features and capabilities, incorporating years of

innovation and customer feedback. For those who want simplicity, the units are virtually plug-and-play. Use “EZ Mode”

to set up or modify footswitches in seconds, tapping the switch and setting a few simple parameters to select from

the many different ways to control presets, banks, scenes, effects, channels, tuner, tap tempo, looper controls, control

switches, and more. Such simplicity does not come at the cost of flexibility, however, and creative users can set up

custom Tap and Hold functions, change switch LED colors, customize mini-display text, and more. You can even

override the functions of individual footswitches on a per-preset basis. The new models are supported with FC-EDIT, a

full-featured editor built into Axe-Edit, FM9-Edit, and FM3-Edit.

The FCs look great too, making an attractive addition to your home, studio or stage. Above all, they continue to

demonstrate Fractal Audio’s uncompromising commitment to quality, with fantastic features and roadworthy reliability

in two highly portable formats that musicians are sure to appreciate and enjoy.