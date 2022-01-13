Have Guitar Will Travel 067 – Eric Montgomery

Episode 67 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features Eric Montgomery, guitarist/keyboardist for singer/songwriter Maren Morris. Host James Patrick Regan speaks with him about getting the gig, and the adrenaline rush of playing the Grammy Awards after just four shows with her. A Virginia native, he rose through the ranks working the Nashville scene. They also talk about his first guitar, current road gear, and his always-changing guitar collection. Listen Here!

Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, YouTube and Spotify!

Have Guitar Will Travel, hosted by James Patrick Regan, otherwise known as Jimmy from the Deadlies, is presented by Vintage Guitar magazine, the destination for guitar enthusiasts. Podcast episodes feature guitar players, builders, dealers and more – all with great experiences to share! Find all podcasts at www.vintageguitar.com/category/podcasts.