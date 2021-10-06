Have Guitar Will Travel 058 – Marc Ribler



“Have Guitar Will Travel” host James Patrick Regan welcomes guitarist/songwriter/producer Marc Ribler, music director for Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul. They touch on topics ranging from Marc’s new album, “The Whole World Awaits You,” to writing with Steven Van Zandt, the heyday of New York City music shops, working with Darlene Love, creating music for soundtracks and advertising, and of course, gear.



