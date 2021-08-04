Sweetwater Studios Announces Recording Workshop with Slide Guitar Master Lee Roy Parnell

August 2, 2021, Fort Wayne, IN – Sweetwater Studios, the recording studio arm of music retailer Sweetwater Sound, announces that it has partnered with slide guitar wizard Lee Roy Parnell for a new recording master class at its state-of-the-art recording studio and content production complex in Fort Wayne, IN. The two-day session gives attendees the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of recording in a professional studio environment alongside Parnell, a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and guitarist who is widely recognized as one of the preeminent slide players in the world. The workshop is being taught by Sweetwater Studios’ Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey and will take place on August 27-28 from 9am to 5pm at Sweetwater’s recording studio and production complex in Fort Wayne, IN. For more information and to sign up, please click here.

Bring country flavors and swing flair to your recordings

Sweetwater Studios’ Recording Workshop series has given hundreds of aspiring musicians and audio engineers the opportunity to absorb the experience of recording in a professional atmosphere alongside Sweetwater’s world-class team of engineers recording music with industry-leading artists and performers from every corner of popular music. This two-day workshop with Parnell will expose attendees to his signature mix of delta blues and Texas swing, and provide valuable hands-on experience on the techniques and gear required to bring these sounds to life in the studio.

“We love all genres of music here at Sweetwater and take pride in our ability to really dig into these musical traditions and find the sounds and feel that make them special,” said Dealey. “Lee Roy is truly one of the greats of slide guitar and he has a lot to teach our attendees about the rhythmic flair of southern swing and country music. We’re really pleased to partner with him on this workshop.”

Meet the artist

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and slide guitar virtuoso Lee Roy Parnell has been a fixture of the country and roots-music scenes since the early 1990s, with more than 9 studio albums and 20 charting singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks charts. Specifically celebrated for his slide guitar skills across an array of styles including delta blues, Texas swing, and country gospel, he is an in-demand player who has also collaborated with top artists like The Allman Brothers Band, Merle Haggard, and Bonnie Raitt.

Meet the instructor

Producer/Engineer Shawn Dealey has decades of experience as both a recording engineer and live sound engineer for big-name artists like Counting Crows, Goo Goo Dolls, Avril Lavigne, Santana, All-American Rejects, Billy Talent, and more. Skilled at getting the best performances out of an artist on both the live stage and in the studio, he brings a warm, organic touch to all of his sessions and Recording Workshops.