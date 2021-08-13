Have Guitar Will Travel 056 – Johnny Johnson

The new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features Johnny Johnson, who before scoring a gig backing Boyz II Men (including during their residency at the Mirage in Las Vegas), did a stint with Earth, Wind & Fire. When he gets a moment, he plays in his own R&B band at Sugar Daddy’s Cigar Bar. With host James Patrick Regan, he talks about his career, his very enjoyable gigs, and his guitar collection.



Each episode is available on Stitcher, iheartradio, Tune In, Apple Podcast, and Spotify!

