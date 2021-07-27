Vulfpeck’s Cory Wong Releases First Signature Strat with Fender Today

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF. (July 27, 2021) Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announced the global launch of the Cory Wong Stratocaster® marking the artist’s first collaboration with the iconic guitar brand. The Cory Wong Stratocaster® is a tribute to Cory’s favorite Fender® guitar, thoughtfully modified to meet the funk expert’s needs with an emphasis on clean tone. Created for the player seeking a comfortable, versatile guitar, this all-new artist signature model is perfect for crafting an individualized sound. “I needed a guitar that was going to give me the full on funk clean tone spectrum that I use, but also be versatile enough to use for pop, blues, country or rock gigs,” says Cory Wong.

The Sapphire Blue transparent satin lacquer finish recreates the look and feel of Cory’s beloved original Strat® guitar, while the scaled-down alder body – slightly smaller than a typical Stratocaster – combined with a modern “D” neck and sculpted body contours deliver a sublimely comfortable playing experience. The instrument features a set of Seymour Duncan® Cory Wong Clean Machine™ pickups that provide classic Strat quack and chime, fine-tuned to achieve his distinctive tone, a maple neck with subtly modified headstock shape, rosewood fingerboard with rolled edges and a compound 10-14” radius, vintage-style 6-screw synchronized Tremolo, deluxe locking tuner, and a Push / Push pot on Tone 2 that bypasses the 5-way switch and defaults to “Position 4”. Also included are a Cory Wong hair tie (for muting the tremolo springs to achieve Cory’s rhythm tone), rubber strap lock washer set and custom neck plate.

Wong is a Grammy-nominated guitarist, producer, composer, who has played sold out shows around the world and released 11 solo albums. He’s a member of Vulfpeck and Fearless Flyers; joined Jon Batiste’s band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and later became a special guest performer; and he also hosts his own Podcast called Wong Notes. In 2021, Cory opened the year up introducing his biggest project to date: Cory and the Wongnotes. The show is a true reflection of his amazing vision and passion for music, comedy, and high-end content. It’s clean, fresh, and perfectly timed.

In celebration of his new artist signature model, Fender Play® introduces the “Cory Wong Collection” this month on Fender Play, the complete learning app for guitar, bass and ukulele. Fans around the world can begin their musical journey and play their very own Cory Wong Stratocaster® while learning his songs, including Cory Wong by Vulfpeck and Smooth Move by Cory Wong, riffs from songs such as Cosmic Sans by Cory Wong and Dean Town by Vulfpeck* plus4+ new skill lessons. *Disclaimer: some of these songs are not written by Cory Wong.