In the new episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan welcomes Reb Beach. The renowned guitar slinger for Winger and Whitesnake delves into his amazing career going back to his days at Berklee, then moving to New York and Florida while pursuing his musical passion, his influences, musical heroes, the ups and downs of the industry, and the gear he has used through the years up to his most-recent projects. Did you know he backed Chaka Kahn and Howard Jones? Hear about that and much more.

