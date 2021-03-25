Holeyboard Pedalboards and Third Man Records Unveils Holeyboard x Third Man Hardware Pedal Board Collaboration

Minneapolis, MN – March 24, 2021 Holeyboard Pedalboards are excited to introduce their collaboration with Jack White’s team at Third Man Records. Starting with the patented Holeyboard 123 Pedalboard platform the custom model is graced in Third Man Hardware graphics and powder coated in Jack’s specified Pantone 109c yellow, looks amazing.

Put your pedals where you want, and exactly how you want them! Designed over 6 years by a guitarist wanting to create a pedal board solution for everyone from professional musicians to stay-at-home shredders, the Holeyboard adapts to pedals of all sizes easily and efficiently. Designed to be strong yet still thin and light, the Holeyboard x Third Man Hardware Pedalboard travels easily yet is incredibly durable for on-the-road musicians.

Proudly made in Minneapolis with a lifetime warranty. You can get one only at Third Man Records, either online or in person while they last.

Holeyboard Pedalboards is committed to making the easiest to use, highest precision pedalboards, built proudly in the USA.