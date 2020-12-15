PRS Guitars Announces Official 2021 PRS Pulse Artist Roster

(STEVENSVILLE, MD) December 15, 2020 – PRS Guitars today revealed the full roster of 2021 PRS Pulse Artists. The Pulse Artist program, announced earlier this year, has greatly expanded its initial group of eleven artists, now featuring players from fourteen countries including the USA. The 2021 Pulse Artist class also represents a diverse range of playing styles and reflects the global scope of the program.

“We were thrilled to receive so many applications from such talented players who already have a love for the PRS brand, said Bev Fowler, Director of Artist Relations. “There is so much undiscovered talent in the world of music, and we wanted to develop a program that helps to support influential regional players while helping fans and musicians discover each other. The Pulse Program has already produced those types of connections, and we hope this new community of artists continues to connect and grow.”

PRS Guitars are typically associated with A-list artist endorsements from the likes of Carlos Santana, Mark Tremonti, and John Mayer, but this program turns the focus towards emerging PRS players who are making waves in their local music scenes. Pulse Artists are granted exclusive discounts on guitars, amps, and accessories through their local Authorized PRS Dealer. Pulse Artists also receive exposure through editorial content on the PRS Guitars website and posts on its social platforms. The goal is to amplify these musicians and their art and help to connect more people through music.

Players interested in becoming a PRS Pulse Artist next year can submit their application through any Authorized PRS Dealer or Distributor. Submissions for the 2022 class will be accepted beginning in August 2021. All applications will be reviewed by the PRS Artist Relations team.

For more information on the program and to stay up-to-date on PRS Artist news, visit www.prsguitars.com/artists.

About PRS Guitars:

Paul Reed Smith Guitars is a leading manufacturer of high-quality instruments in Stevensville, Maryland and has provided some of the world’s most renowned musicians with instruments since 1985. The PRS team of highly skilled craftspeople design and build a wide variety of musical instruments and gear for worldwide distribution, including electric, acoustic, and bass guitars as well as boutique-style guitar amplifiers. The PRS SE line of products complements the Maryland-made PRS line by offering highly approachable and more affordable electric, acoustic, and bass guitars. Carlos Santana, Neal Schon, John McLaughlin, John Mayer, Jimmy Herring, Tim Pierce, Orianthi, Mark Tremonti, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, David Grissom, Martin Simpson, and Tony McManus are among the artists currently playing PRS instruments and/or amplifiers.

