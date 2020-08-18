Have Guitar Will Travel – 033 Featuring Pete Bernhard

James Patrick Regan welcomes Pete Bernhard, guitarist with Devil Makes Three, to the latest “Have Guitar Will Travel” podcast. They rap about Pete’s path to forming the band with Cooper McBean and Lucia Torino and how they’re coping with the current state of music. They also talk guitars, musical influences, and how Pete’s family introduced him to all of it!

