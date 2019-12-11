Have Guitar Will Travel 020 Featuring Dan Hawkins

In this episode of “Have Guitar Will Travel,” host James Patrick Regan speaks with Dan Hawkins, producer and guitarist for the Darkness. They dig into the band’s new album, Easter is Cancelled, and other topics including Dan’s home studio (where the album was recorded), his collection of recording gear, his car collection, the music business, and life in band that includes an older brother. Please like, comment and share this podcast!

