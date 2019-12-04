The stylish Framus D-Series Idolmaker is now also available in Burgundy Blackburst Transparent High Polish.

Markneukirchen, Germany, December 2019. The Framus Idolmaker debuted as a Custom Shop Masterbuilt model and enriched some time later also the Teambuilt German Pro Series. Thanks to its high popularity, the extremely attractive Framus Idolmaker has also been available as a D-Series model since spring 2019.

The features of the Framus D-Series Idolmaker include among others: Mahogany body with AAAA-flamed maple top, set mahogany neck with Tigerstripe Ebony fingerboard, 22 nickel silver jumbo frets, graphite nut, Seymour Duncan SH-1n (neck) and SH-4b (bridge) pickups, volume and tone controls, 3-way pickup selector, Framus machines, Warwick Security Locks, Tune-o-matic bridge and chrome hardware. A RockBag® Student Line Plus gigbag is included.

The electric guitars of the brand new Framus D-Series are manufactured in China with the same high-quality requirements as the Warwick RockBass Series instruments. The Framus D-Series electric guitars also undergo extensive final inspection, first in China and then again in Markneukirchen/Germany. Only high-quality woods, hardware, and other parts are used for these instruments, which are based on the guitars of the Framus Teambuilt German Pro Series and the Custom Shop models.

For more information click here – Framus – Warwick.