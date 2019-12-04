Epiphone Announces Worldwide Release Of “Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul Outfit”

NASHVILLE, TN (December 4, 2019) Epiphone, the leader in affordable professional instruments presents the fourth Epiphone signature guitar from KISS legend, Tommy “Spaceman” Thayer. The new, limited-edition Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul Outfit features a unique Electric Blue finish with mirrored pickguard, Seymour Duncan™ JB Humbuckers, and Grover™ Rotomatic tuners. All previous guitar collaborations with Tommy and Epiphone have completely sold out. The Epiphone Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul Outfit includes a Blue hardshell case and a Certificate of Authenticity and is available now at Authorized Epiphone dealers worldwide.

Tommy Thayer has been an Epiphone Signature Artist since 2014 and both his “White Lightning” Les Paul and Explorer were an instant success with fans and critics alike. The new Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul features a classic Les Paul profile made from Mahogany with a Maple cap and finished in Electric Blue–from custom paint designer John Douglas–with Les Paul Custom style white and black binding on the top. The Mahogany neck has a 60s SlimTaper™ profile with an Indian Laurel fingerboard and standard Les Paul trapezoid inlays. The neck has a 24.75” scale, a 12” radius, 22 medium frets, and a 1.69” Graph Tech™ nut. The truss rod cover has a metal “bell” shape engraved with Tommy’s name and the back of the “dovewing” headstock features a “SpaceMan” logo and a reproduction of Tommy’s signature in silver.

For his Electric Blue Les Paul, Tommy chose Seymour Duncan JB™ Humbuckers, the original archetype hot-rod humbucker and one of Duncan’s earliest and most revered designs. The neck pickup features a covered JB™ Humbucker while the bridge pickup features an open-coil JB™ Humbucker with blue bobbins. Volume and Tone Controls come with custom Blue Top Hat knobs with metal pointers. Tommy selected the classic Lock Tone™ ABR bridge and Stop Bartail piece along with Grover™ Rotomatic tuners with an 18:1 tuning ratio for fast and reliable tuning and intonation. The Tommy Thayer Electric Blue Les Paul Outfit comes with a Limited Lifetime Guarantee and Gibson’s world famous 365/24/7 Customer Service. See your Authorized Epiphone Dealer soon while supplies last.