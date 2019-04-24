This debut album from a 10-piece band is woven together from the smoldering embers of the Black Crowes. Vocalist Rich Robinson, guitarist Marc Ford, bassist Sven Pipien, and the late keyboardist Eddie Harsch lead a tight ensemble for a live studio recording of blues-based jam rock. The ensemble seamlessly dips into comfortable Black Crowes territory in sound and flavor with “What Is Home” and “Wiser Time.”

They cover songs by War, Delaney & Bonnie, and Pink Floyd. Drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua lay down spectacular padding and soulful finesse throughout, as “Omission” sets the tone for the band’s sound in true Crowes fashion. Their cover of Bobby Hutcherson’s modal jam “Goin’ Down South” and War’s “War Drums” might be perceived as filler, but jam bands improvise without apology.

They crank out the soul on Bob Marley’s “Time Will Tell” and “Glad And Sorry” by the Faces. Ford wields serious rock tones throughout while supplying tasty, fat-free solos and substantive fills.

Moving beyond ’60s and ’70s rock influences, the Magpie Salute continues to evolve the Black Crowes with a familiar sound and room to wail.

