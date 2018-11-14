Guitar Center, Red Cross Support Victims of California Wildfires

Guitar Center has teamed up with the American Red Cross to provide relief and support for those impacted by the California wildfires. Customers can donate at any Guitar Center or online via www.rdcrss.org/guitarcenter. Guitar Center will match customer contributions collected through November 28, up to $25,000, and all donations will be provided to the Red Cross.

“We commend the incredible bravery and dedication of the firefighters, first responders and providers of aid who are tirelessly working to protect the communities our friends, family and neighbors call home,” said Ron Japinga, CEO of Guitar Center. “Partnering with the Red Cross provides the opportunity to come together in support of those in need across California, no matter where you live or work.”

To learn more and search locations, visit https://stores.guitarcenter.com/search.html.