Reverend Offers 20th Anniversary Mercalli Bass

Reverend Guitars is celebrating its 20th anniversary with two new models, including the Mercalli Bass. Available in four- and five-string formats, it and has a Korina body with Sky Blue flame-maple top, brushed aluminum pickguard, 20th Anniversary seal on the back of the headstock, and an anniversary inlay on the fretboard. It uses Reverend’s custom pickups and Pickup Pan Control, along with lockdown bridge, Hipshot Ultralight Tuners, and a five-piece maple/walnut neck fastened via six-bolt neck plate. Visit reverendguitars.com.

