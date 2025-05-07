FENDER CUSTOM SHOP x BRAD PAISLEY UNVEIL SIGNATURE TELECASTER®: A VINTAGE-INSPIRED REIMAGINING OF THE ORIGINAL ’60s BLUE PAISLEY FINISH

NASHVILLE, TN. (May 6, 2025) — Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) and the Fender Custom Shop today announce the release of the Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster, an instrument made in collaboration with global country music superstar Brad Paisley. The striking, vintage-inspired guitar revitalizes one of Fender’s most enigmatic and beloved designs, the Paisley Red finish that was originally introduced in 1968. The Fender Custom Shop in Corona, California will produce 67 guitars, while Brad Paisley in collaboration with the Fender Nashville R&D team, will personally build 19 guitars as a tribute to the year of the original creation. The 67 from the Custom Shop will be sold through Fender’s dealer network while Paisley’s 19 guitars will be available exclusively through his channels.

“From the very beginning there has always been a pattern following me, from the moment they wrote my last name on my birth certificate. It’s unreal that my own name is one of the coolest finishes I think Fender has ever done. This is an attempt to show what this lost color could have been. It’s the best guitar I’ve ever had,” said Brad Paisley.

The tale of the Blue Paisley Telecaster began when Brad Paisley was gifted a nearly forgotten treasure—lightly used sheets of original Blue Paisley Cling-Foil from the 1960s. What started as a stroke of luck soon turned into a mission. Together with close collaborators Zac Childs and Joe Glaser, Brad set out to restore one of his well-worn 1967 Telecaster guitars and revive the long-lost art of the Paisley finish. Through painstaking research and craftsmanship, they not only perfected the restoration but also recreated the original Paisley Cling-Foil paper.

First introduced in 1968, the short-lived Paisley Red and Blue Flower finishes were Fender’s answer to the counterculture moment of the “Summer of Love,” featuring decorative Cling-Foil paper adorned with vibrant colors and a matching metallic burst, these guitars stood out with a bold psychedelic flair. However, the finish’s combination of thick paper, weak adhesives, and polyester clear coats made them vulnerable. Many Paisley guitars were refinished or repainted as chipping and flaking became unavoidable. By late 1969, Fender had discontinued the line, and these instruments began to fade into obscurity.

In the decades that followed, the Paisley Telecaster guitars gained a cult-like following. Often spotted in vintage shops, the instruments became prized by collectors and guitarists drawn to their eccentric aesthetic and rare backstory. Brad Paisley, who shares his name with the iconic design, naturally gravitated toward these standout classics. Now, in a full-circle moment through his collaboration with the Fender Custom Shop, Brad’s vision for the Lost Telecaster has come to life—an instrument that honors its vintage roots while embracing modern craftsmanship and precision.

“Brad Paisley’s deep connection to Fender’s history and his meticulous nature were instrumental in bringing the ‘Lost Paisley’ Telecaster to life,” said Chase Paul, Director of Product Development – Fender Custom Shop. “From the rediscovery of the original 1960s Blue Paisley Cling-Foil to the custom hardware and pickups—every element of the Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 ‘Lost Paisley’ Telecaster was crafted with purpose. This isn’t just an Artist Signature model—it’s a glimpse into what could have been, had this concept made it to production. A true missing link in Fender Telecaster evolution.”

The Limited Edition Brad Paisley 1967 “Lost Paisley” Telecaster offers a one-of-a-kind blend of nostalgia and precise craftsmanship, making it a versatile instrument for today’s players. Its lightweight body, crafted from a unique combination of alder, paulownia, and spruce, delivers exceptional resonance and comfort. Dressed in a striking Blue Paisley Relic® finish with a colorful, metallic burst, this guitar pays homage to its psychedelic roots while embracing subtle modern touches, featuring a custom ’60s Oval “C” maple neck with a round-laminated maple fingerboard for smooth, familiar playability. Under the hood, Seymour Duncan Custom Shop Hand-Wound Lost Paisley pickups provide warmth, clarity, and tonal balance, while the Glaser “G” Bender system allows for fluid, pedal-steel-like bends that elevate expressive performance. Finished with late-’60s appointments bundled with custom accessories—including a vintage-style case, period-correct Fender strap, and certificate of authenticity—this Telecaster is both a collector’s dream and a stage-ready workhorse.

“This project is a true reflection of the long standing relationship between Brad and Fender, and our shared passion for the Telecaster and its legacy,” said Ben Blanc-Dumont, Director of Artist Marketing at Fender in Nashville, TN. “The “Lost Paisley” Telecaster is more than just a signature guitar – it’s a love letter to the country music community that helped shape Brad’s sound and continues to influence artists across the world. We’re proud to bring this instrument to life with Brad, not only to honor a piece of Fender’s untold history, but to celebrate the players and creators who keep that legacy alive every day.”