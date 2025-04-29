GREZ GUITARS RELEASES THE NEW GREZ GRAND TOUR BASS A SHORT SCALE SEMI – HOLLOW CARVED – TOP

April 29, 2025, PETALUMA, California – Today, Grez Guitars announces the release of the Grez Grand Tour Bass, a short scale, 16” semi-hollow carve-top. The Grez Grand Tour Bass, designed in collaboration with bass powerhouse Ian Martin Allison is, like all Grez instruments, a modern sleek interpretation of the classic instruments from the 50’s and 60’s.

Barry Grzebik explains: “I love process of design instruments, marrying acoustical, electrical, visual and ergonomic engineering with industrial and artistic design. In this case creating something that artfully balances the desire for a robust acoustic voice with the need to hold up to professional touring and stadium stage volumes. One small notable detail is that although this is a short scale instrument, because of the after-length of string past the bridge, it uses standard long scale strings which dramatically increases sting options and availability.”

Ian Marin Allison shares, “I’m inspired by the unique character of vintage hollow and semi-hollow basses, but they don’t always live up to our modern expectation of stability, playability, versatility and QUALITY. I’m proud to have helped create something that does”.

The Grez Grand Tour Bass, is available now from Grez Guitars and their dealers. Light customization is welcome with delivery times as little as 8 weeks.