Levy’s Revives Mid-Century and ’70s Vibes with Retro-Inspired Straps

TAMPA, FL – Levy’s Music has introduced two collections of guitar straps, each celebrating iconic eras of design. The Mid-Century Modern Series draws inspiration from classic patterns, while the Levy’s x Jodi Head Icon Series channels the bold, creative energy of 70s iconic figures. Both collections highlight Levy’s’ signature craftsmanship and attention to detail.

The Mid-Century Modern Series includes four straps with vintage patterns, such as mod tulips, sunset grooves, retro flowers, and abstract bubbles. These straps expand Levy’s’ polyester guitar strap line with fresh, nostalgic designs. Handcrafted in Nova Scotia with premium suede ends, they provide a secure, comfortable fit and an adjustable length from 35.25 inches to 60.5 inches to accommodate different playing styles.

The Levy’s x Jodi Head Icon Series is a collaboration with guitar strap designer Jodi Head, featuring six straps inspired by the bold looks of the 70s. Designs like the red, white, and blue stars of ‘The Daredevil’ and the vibrant pink hearts of ‘Country Queen’ capture the era’s creative spirit. Other highlights include the sleek black pattern of ‘Dragon Stripe,’ the dynamic stars of ‘Funky Boots,’ the silver and blue accents of ‘Shock Rock Star,’ and the striking red bolts of ‘Glam Rock Lightning.’

Handcrafted with top-quality leather, each strap combines Levy’s’ legacy of durability with Jodi Head’s signature artistic touch. With an adjustable length of 48 to 55.5 inches and a 2.5-inch width, these straps provide superior weight distribution to minimize shoulder fatigue during performances.