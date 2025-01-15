Jensen Speakers presents the Blackbird 15/100 Signature Edition

Trecastelli, Italy, January 15th, 2025

Jensen Speakers is proud to introduce a new and unique guitar speaker in the Blackbird family.

The Blackbird 15/100 is the culmination of more than 25 years of Jensen’s Research & Development, led by Raimondo Sbarbati , the founder of SICA Altoparlanti.

It has been conceived for those ‘tone-connoisseurs’ who seek nothing less than the best, and at the same time, as our homage to Raimondo and to our R&D and Manufacturing teams.

Featuring all the most advanced technologies available, including the Jensen’s exclusive “Reinforced AlNiCo” magnet design, the Blackbird 15/100 represents the ultimate Jensen voicing concept. The 15” cone grants a powerful depth in the bass range, and the uniquely treated membrane, powered by a generous 2” Aluminum would voice coil, delivers a vocal, expressive midrange, and a delicate, yet chimey top end.

With an impressive dynamic range, paired with the sweet, progressive and musical compression typical of the best AlNiCo speakers, the Blackbird 15/100 is beautifully touch-responsive, and brilliantly suited to most applications from the cleanest, purest tones, up to all shades of punchy overdrive.

The Blackbird 15/100 is available only in the Raimondo Sbarbati’s Signature Edition, limited to 100 units worldwide, hand-assembled by a specialized team in the SICA factory. It features an exclusive Metallic Black basket finish and a laser-etched Aluminum label that carries Raimondo’s signature and the progressive serial number.

The Jensen Blackbird 15/100 will be available in January 2025.

The Price is announced at €339,00/US$369,95 (MAP)

The Jensen Guitar Speakers are manufactured by SICA Altoparlanti s.r.l., based in Trecastelli, in the heart of the

Marche region, the “Musical District” in Italy.

In 1996 SICA Altoparlanti accepted the challenge to reproduce the legendary Jensen speakers for the electric guitar

market. After having consolidated the success of the Vintage series, Jensen debuted the Jet series, a range of

innovative speakers for the most contemporary music styles.

Today Jensen is one of the leading, global suppliers to the industry and to guitar players through a worldwide

extended network of business partners, distributors and resellers.