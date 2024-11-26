Compression and sustain are the icing on most guitarist’s tonal palette. While many use such effects in service of electric guitars, acoustics can benefit from the same attention to detail.

The JangleBox Acousticomp is a stomp box made specifically to expand an acoustic guitar’s tonal range while supplying organic sustain. Running on a 9-volt adapter, five knobs on the face of the pedal offer Mix, Attack, Tone, Volume, and Sustain. With simple functionality that works exactly like a compressor for electrics, users can create an abundance of nuanced sounds without sacrificing the guitar’s tonal character. Designed with “soft-knee compression chip circuitry,” it offers exceptional tonal enhancement for the discerning performer.

Adjusting sounds on the fly is easy; with all controls set at noon, it offers robust 3D tones. Tone and Mix are critical in crafting overall sound, and turned our dull-sounding Yamaha beater with old strings into a thing of aural beauty. Punchiness and a tougher attack were had, but with the ability to easily locate the sweet spot using the Sustain and Volume knobs.

The JangleBox offers everything from classic ’70s Cat Stevens’ compressed Ovation sounds to the pastoral tones of James Taylor. Choked settings inspired “Mediterranean Sundance” licks, with super-sweet sustain.

This article originally appeared in VG’s March 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.