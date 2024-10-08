If you conveyed the soul of a 1930s bluesman into an Irish teenager, you might have Muireann Bradley, who is both a delight and a true phenomenon. Recorded over the past few years, the 17-year-old’s debut is a tour-de-force of solo fingerpicking, accompanied by her charming songbird voice.

Rev. Gary Davis’ “Candyman” is the opener, and this artist from Ballybofey nails it in one take; there are no overdubs anywhere on I Kept These Old Blues.

For Blind Blake’s “Police Dog Blues,” Bradley goes to town with virtuoso picking; there’s a section where she effortlessly delivers a harmony lick like the horn section of a big band. The ballad “Delia” – the true tale of a girl murdered in 1900 – is all the more poignant when sung by a young woman. Muireann’s version of “Frankie,” echoing Mississippi John Hurt’s 1928 version, is taken at breakneck speed, while Libba Cotten’s “Freight Train” chugs gently down the track.

Muireann Bradley is such a deeply rooted blues talent that it’s difficult to fathom she’s still a teenager. But she is, and her career is just getting started – we’re lucky to witness it.

