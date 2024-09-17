Guild’s F-40 Standard

Bigger may not always be better, but sometimes having a little extra juice can make all the difference. Born in the USA, the jumbo acoustic is American as apple pie and Elvis Presley.

One contributor to the world of the jumbo is Guild. For its 70th anniversary, the builder is offering a refreshed line of some iconic acoustics, including the mahogany jumbo F-40.

Immediately noticeable on the F-40 Standard is the Vintage Gloss finish, which Guild describes as an ultra-thin nitrocellulose lacquer with satin and gloss qualities. Smooth and with closed pores, it has a subtle satin feel. Just how long it will stay factory fresh is hard to know, as it’s likely to wear in high-use areas. Still, it was immaculate on our tester.

Considering its jumbo dimensions, the F-40 Standard is gossamer, our tester weighing a sprightly 4 pounds, 1 ounce. It was also exceedingly playable and incredibly resonant for a flat-top box straight from the factory. Belying its forward-shifted bracing and ample proportions, it projected more mids than lows, and was forward in the upper register. Low-end will likely fill out as the top opens up, but balance was more mid than bass – a delightful combination for a heavy strummer. The guitar played easily, with medium action over the 255/8″ scale, and its C-shaped neck should feel like home to many players.

Appointments are simple, but tasteful; the Sitka-spruce top is framed with white binding, contrasting nicely with the mahogany back and sides. Other details are rosewood fretboard and bridge, bone saddle and 111/16″ nut, and scalloped Adirondack spruce forward-shifted bracing.

Shipped in an archtop case with a built-in humidification system (a nice touch in colder and drier climates), the F-40 Standard is offered in traditional natural finish and Guild’s new Pacific Sunset Burst.

