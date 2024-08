Solo take on “Have Mercy”

Susan Santos grabbed her LsL T Bone, plugged into a Bugera V5 Infinium amp, and played this DIY take on “Have Mercy,” a highlight track from her latest album, “Sonora.” The disc mixes ballsy blues-rock, spicy twang, and rockabilly as she plays the T Bone along with every instrument hanging on the wall behind her! Catch our review of the album in the July issue. Read Now!