Eclectic sounds from Marietta and Bucky Roebuck

Wild Rabbit Salad’s “Postcard From Houston”

Bucky and Marietta Roebuck of Wild Rabbit Salad indulge us with an intimate run through the title track of their latest album, “Postcard From Houston.” That’s Bucky’s ’74 Les Paul Custom offering accompaniment, and he recalls his (eh hem) salad days buying great guitars (before they were “vintage”) at pawn shops in Alabama. Catch our review of the album in the June issue. Read Now!