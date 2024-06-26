Jam Pedals Harmonious Monk Mk2 & Boomster Mk2

Jam Pedals continually evolves its line by creating a cool menagerie of point-to-point stompboxes that adapt to a multitude of sonic applications while maintaining residency on the pedalboards of stringbenders like Steve Lukather, Greg Koch, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Their latest additions are the Harmonious Monk Mk2 and Boomster Mk2.

A harmonic tremolo, the Harmonious Monk Mk2 is a collaboration between Jam Pedals and “That Pedal Show” hosts Dan Steinhardt and Mick Taylor. The Boomster Mk2 is an analog boost with selective true- and buffered-bypass functions along with a few other sweet options.

The Monk Mk2 has two modes of tremolo – Harmonic and Amplitude, with added Tap Tempo and a variable Ramp Speed feature. Its Legacy Mode can double or increase the tremolo speed by 1.5 times. Its three waveforms (Sine Wave, Square Wave, and Reverse Sawtooth) offer the user subtle tremolo sounds as well as mind-altering rhythmic stutter.

The Boomster Mk2 is a volume boost with three voicings and switchable true or buffered bypass. With increased clean headroom and improved fidelity and functionality, the Boomster is a performer’s utility tool. Its toggle switch allows users to cut the high-end response, achieve a flat full-range response, or introduce midrange. Used as an on-all-the-time pedal or engaged to make solos soar, it also acts as a buffer to alleviate signal loss and adds 16dbs of rugged clean boost and sculpting capabilities.

Both pedals use a 9-volt power supply and reflect Jam Pedals’ stamp of quality, user-friendly functionality, warm sounds, and hip graphics.

