Reddick Voyager CS

Love the simplicity and warmth of analog in your effects? Well, meet Boss’ new Delay Machine DM-101, housed in a chassis that echoes their very first delay (the late-’70s DM-1) and with eight BBD chips in a 100-percent analog signal path.

Yes, DM-101 has digital brain that helps organize things and saves 12 presets, but it does so without touching tone. The box sports separate delay and modulation sides, stereo outputs, USB connectivity, tap tempo, and four programmable memory locations that are footswitchable (and expandable to 127 locations via MIDI).

Using the Delay Machine can be simple; its presets are all excellent, including Modern, Multi-Head, Ambience, Pan, and more. There are 1200 milliseconds of delay in Classic mode, though there’s no display to show the time. Delay Time, Intensity (feedback) and Delay Volume function as on any echo, while the Tap Division button delivers cascading repeats. The modulation section adds cool wobbly textures, while Variation adjusts tonal character.

On the job, the DM-101 is full of analog goodness, delivering everything from slapback to deep, fat delays. If you want those holy grail echo-repeats of David Gilmour, The Edge, and Albert Lee school, they’re all here.

It may carry a hefty price tag, but the Delay Machine DM-101 is an analog beast that delivers as promised.

This article originally appeared in VG's October 2023 issue.