Peter Frampton Receives the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award in Nashville

JUNE 19, 2024, Nashville: Michael Braunstein, Executive Director of The Les Paul Foundation (left) and the legendary Peter Frampton at the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Awards held at the Gibson Garage Nashville in partnership with Gibson Gives. The awards event was held on Sunday, June 9th, 2024 which would have been Les Paul’s 109th birthday. Frampton spoke about his admiration and friendship with Les. The award is a one-of-a-kind music artifact and was made from a piece of wood from Les Paul’s acoustic wall from his home in Mahway. The curved wood was hand-carved by Les himself and his son Rusty. Peter Frampton performed for a standing only crowd after his acceptance. (Photo credit: Mitch Conrad).