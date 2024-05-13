Fishman Broken Record

Part of Fishman’s line of AFX Mini Acoustic pedals, the Broken Record is a looper/sampler for players who like to keep it simple. Capable of six minutes of audio recording, it also offers effortless overdubbing.

Operation couldn’t be easier; start by setting the toggle to Looper, step on the footswitch to turn the LED from green to red (Record mode), cut your guitar phrase, then click again when finished. Click again to activate a yellow LED and record an overdub. Step again and you’re done – you’ve just recorded a two-track loop. Other moves lets you re-record or erase loops with supreme ease. A Level knob controls the loop’s volume.

Sampler mode is used to record a non-repeated audio phrase.

In back is a USB-C jack for transferring high-resolution audio to and from a computer via Fishman’s AFX Phrasetransfer app. You can choose true-bypass or buffered, as well as a unique audio-path feature that lets you devise two distinct signals using TRS cables.

In all, the Broken Record is a fun, easy looper for acoustic players, but also works for electric guitar, bass, keys, and more. For anyone who has avoided looping because it seems difficult, the Broken Record stands ready to prove otherwise.

