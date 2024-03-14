Gibson Announces Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition

NASHVILLE, TN (March 14, 2024) As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has entered into a new partnership with Jimmy Page, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. Introducing the Jimmy Page 1969 EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector’s Edition from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant input from Jimmy Page, only 50 Collector’s Edition hand-signed, and played guitars will be available exclusively via the Gibson Garage Nashville.

With its distinctive silhouette, Jimmy Page’s Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck has become one of the most iconic guitars in history. The images of him playing it on stage with Led Zeppelin are indelible to rock ‘n’ roll history. Jimmy defined the model from the moment his EDS-1275 was delivered to him, which allowed him to play the acoustic and electric 6-string and 12-string parts of the song “Stairway to Heaven” at live performances, and later using it for “The Song Remains the Same,” “The Rain Song,” “Celebration Day,” “Tangerine,” and most recently at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last November as a tribute to Link Wray. The EDS-1275 has become synonymous with Page’s legendary stage presence and the electrifying moments that defined a genre.