Electro-Harmonix Pico Pedals Giveaway!

Don’t miss your chance to win big! Enter now for your chance to own a complete set of Electro-Harmonix Pico pedals – all nine of them – worth nearly $1,500! Act fast and take your music to the next level with this incredible prize.

PICO PITCH FORK

Offering a total of 30 pitch shift options and expanded controls, the Pico Pitch Fork is the next evolution in pitch shifting from Electro-Harmonix. The original Pitch Fork has garnered praise from all styles of player at every level and the Pico Pitch Fork brings even more features to the celebrated pedal in an impossibly small package.

PICO OCEANS 3-VERB

The EHX Pico Oceans 3-Verb is an ultra-compact reverb pedal packed with the essentials of ambience with plenty of flexibility and control. This Pico-sized reverberator adds the huge sounds of Spring, Plate, and Hall reverb to any pedalboard while using minimal space. Adjustable decay time, pre-delay / spring length, and tone make the Oceans 3-verb able to create a plethora of spacious sounds.

PICO CANYON ECHO

The EHX Pico Canyon Echo takes the digital delay from the award-winning Canyon Delay and Looper and plates it up as a single serving echo unit. Starting with a crystal clean delay, the Canyon Echo is a sweetly simple delay with 3 seconds of delay time. Don’t let the size fool you, this canyon is deep! Add filtering, tap tempo, and a feedback knob capable of infinite repeats and this little echo is up to most time bending tasks.

PICO DEEP FREEZE

Meeting between the original Freeze and Superego pedals is the Pico Deep Freeze Sound Retainer. With the ability to freeze a moment in sound, the Deep Freeze can act as a sustain pedal for holding chords and notes as backing for your playing or as a platform to manipulate your tone into new sounds impossible with a normal guitar. In addition to the original Freeze’s abilities, the Deep Freeze features layering, adjustable attack/decay speeds, glissando, dedicated volume controls, and 3 modes: Latch, Moment, and Auto, making it powerful pedal punching well above its weight.

PICO ATTACK DECAY

The original Attack Decay Tape Reverse Simulator is known for producing volume and reverse swells, backward tape sounds, artificially short staccato notes, and bowed instrument effects. In 2019 the digital Attack Decay reissue was released, and now the Pico Attack Decay gives us volume envelope effects in a simplified, compact package.

PICO TRIBORO BRIDGE

The EHX Pico Triboro Bridge is a tri-mode drive box with a wide range of tonal possibilities. Featuring Overdrive, Distortion, and Fuzz modes, it bridges any gap in your gain. With a powerful EQ, input contouring, and a pico-sized footprint, the Triboro Bridge can be your tonal keystone or a welcome change from the routine drive.

PICO RERUN

Tape delay is loved for its warmth and charming imperfections compared to pristine digital delays. Their preamps could be pushed to saturation and, over time, the tape in vintage delay units would degrade causing a signature warble loved by many. These signature elements are captured and packed into Electro-Harmonix’s Pico Rerun tape delay. Based off the tape delay algorithm found in the Canyon Delay & Looper, the Rerun gives vintage vibes with modern features.

PICO PLATFORM

The EHX Pico Platform Compressor / Limiter is a powerful and versatile studio-style compressor enclosed in a pico-sized package. Borrowing from the original, the Pico Platform condenses the comp section of the full-sized Stereo Platform for those looking to fit smooth studio compression onto any pedalboard. Packed with 2 modes and Hard/Sort Knee compression options, it is a perfect fit for sculpting your dynamics with professional precision.

PICO POG

EHX’s smallest and most powerful compact Polyphonic Octave Generator yet. The Pico POG takes the streamlined simplicity of the Micro and Nano POGs and fits it all into an ultra-compact chassis and adds a powerful tone control. The tightest octave effect now fits on the tightest of pedalboards.

Deadline is June 17, 2024.

Complete the survey below to enter the giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.

Enter for a chance to win a set (9) of Electro-Harmonix Pico pedals valued at nearly $1,500! Name * First Last

Email Address *

Mailing Address * Required when entering VG Giveaways in order for our shipping department to get the prize to its winner ASAP. Thank you for your cooperation. Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cabo Verde Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czechia Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Macedonia Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Sweden Switzerland Syria Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, the United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Türkiye US Minor Outlying Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Country

Are you currently a Vintage Guitar magazine subscriber? If not, watch for one special offer in your e-mail. * Yes, I am a subscriber. No, I am not a subscriber.

Would you like to receive VG Overdrive (our guitar filled e-newsletter), and other offers from Vintage Guitar magazine and our sponsors? * Yes No



Giveaway rules: One entry per customer. No purchase is necessary. Void where prohibited. The deadline for entries is June 17, 2024. Winners will be drawn at random. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media. Δ

See previous winners!!

*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.

One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.