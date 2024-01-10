Empress Effects Giveaway!

Enter to win a pair of Empress Effects (ParaEQ MkII and Heavy Menace) valued at $598!
ParaEq MKII
We’ve brought back the most sought after Parametric EQ pedal with groundbreaking upgrades.
We kept everything people loved about the original ParaEq and added more fidelity and control.
Whether you’re trying to cut through a mix or fix a feedback issue, you need precision! The ParaEq MKII offers the most control of any pedal EQ on the market. Effortlessly sweeten your tone with beautiful sounding, super smooth Baxandall filters for broad high and low frequency shelving adjustments on the Deluxe. The ParaEq MKII pedals operates internally at 27V, providing clean headroom without unwanted clipping. We’re able to offer the most control without degradation to the tone due to minimal circuit topology—the opposite of graphic EQs.
Heavy Menace
ENHANCED EQ: We’re obsessed with EQ, and the 3-band circuit on Heavy Menace is one of our best.
Our Weight control adjusts a high-pass filter in the distortion circuit to shape low-end character. Turn it up for a thick, full sound, or turn counterclockwise for a tight response that’s perfect for palm muting and extended-range guitars.
Midrange is a key element of a great distorted sound, so the mid frequency is sweepable from 200 Hz to 2.5 kHz to dial in the sweet spot for your guitar and amp. Scoop for a tight, aggressive sound, or push to add definition and cut through a mix.
TRUE OR BUFFERED BYPASS:The Heavy Menace offers both true bypass for maximum transparency, and buffered bypass to protect against signal loss over long cable runs.
ADAPTIVE GATE: Players loved the gate on the original Heavy. Envelope followers in the circuit respond to your playing, letting sustained notes decay naturally but clamping down quickly during fast stops.
On the Heavy Menace, this gate is now footswitchable, with two available modes of operation. In normal bypass mode, the gate doesn’t affect the signal if the distortion is off, while independent bypass mode is like having separate distortion and gate pedals.
We’ve also added a key input so you can optionally trigger the gate with an external signal. This is particularly useful if you have additional pedals before the Heavy Menace in your signal chain, such as a low-gain pedal for stacking. Split a clean signal with a pedal like our Buffer+ and connect it to the Gate Key Input, and the gate will behave consistently regardless of changes at the main input.
Deadline is April 30, 2024.
Complete the survey below to enter giveaway. One entry per customer, any double entries will be automatically disqualified.
*ELIGIBILITY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED OR RESTRICTED BY LAW. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.
One entry per customer. Winners will be drawn at random. Prizes are not transferable or assignable and they are not redeemable for cash. All winners outside the continental United States are responsible for shipping costs. All winners are responsible for the payment of any and all taxes and/or licenses and/or other related local, State, Federal fees that may apply to such winnings. Taxes on prizes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Vintage Guitar magazine reserves the right to replace the advertised prize(s) with a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize(s) is/are no longer available. Vintage Guitar reserves the right to identify winners in all VG media.