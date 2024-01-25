Moving Pictures: How Rush Created Progressive Hard Rock’s Greatest Record

Rush’s Moving Pictures is often regarded as the band’s masterpiece, and this book unpacks the creative efforts of frontman/bassist Geddy Lee, guitarist Alex Lifeson, and drummer/lyricist Neil Peart. Examining the 1981 album’s “filmic properties,” the author observes, “By turning each sonic ditty into a mini-movie, Rush bolstered an important pillar of the psychedelic and later progressive-rock sound.”

Romano talked to producer Terry Brown, noting, “He thought the playing on ‘YYZ’ was ‘astounding,’ but the song was ‘pushing the guys way over the limit. Geddy really couldn’t play that when he got into the studio.’”

Another topic is how they dialed-in Lifeson’s signature guitar tone. “It would have been very precisely layered… thwwe [stereo] blend would have been one track dominant and two tracks ‘tucked’ back a little bit so you get the fullness of multitracking, but articulation of a single track,” said engineer Paul Northfield. “I’m sure that is why people who want to get [Alex’s] sound may have had trouble.”

A guitar-specific section covers Lee’s Jazz Bass as well as Lifeson’s custom Strats and Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion hollowbody, which he ran through a pair of Marshalls.

In all, this is a solid music appreciation for Rush diehards.