Give Back Through Music announces Leslie West tribute concert to benefit MusiCares®

North Hollywood, January 2, 2024. Give Back Through Music (GBTM) is producing its first annual American Classics concert, celebrating legendary American music icons who have left us. Scheduled for January 23rd at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA, the show pays tribute to Leslie West, co-founder, guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the rock band Mountain.

One of the most admired pioneers of rock guitar, Leslie has influenced many of today’s artists some of which are performing in this concert. The night will be hosted by Eddie Trunk and includes performances by Steve Lukather, Orianthi, Richie Kotzen, Jesse Hughes, Stephen Perkins and over twenty more artists.

“It’s wonderful to see all of our friends joining-in to pay tribute to Leslie and to support a great cause that Leslie felt so strongly about,” said Fabrizio Grossi, co-founder of GBTM. “We are building an immersive experience for the fans and especially for our high-level donors, who will have the opportunity to meet the artists.”

Give Back Through Music has chosen MusiCares as the beneficiary of this fundraiser. MusiCares has done so much towards the wellbeing of musicians, and was a favorite charity of Leslie’s.

“We love and embrace the MusiCares mission, ‘to help the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world’,” says Marc Reiser, co-founder of GBTM. “We’re so aligned as partners, because we empower music fans to give back and with this concert, to raise money for artists in need. We are especially drawn to the work they are doing to help fight hardship, by offering mental health and addiction recovery programs”.

Yamaha International is a founding sponsor of GBTM, and Dean Guitars is also helping to sponsor this show. GBTM will display items that will be included in an online auction in the weeks following the show, and the nonprofit will give away swag and gear during the show, to round-out the fan experience.

To purchase tickets:

https:// wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/ events/give-back-through- music-presents-american- classics-honoring-leslie-west- agoura-hills-jan-2024/

About Give Back Through Music

We are a Los Angeles based nonprofit with the mission of producing exclusive music and event experiences that empower music fans to help charities advancing human and animal welfare.