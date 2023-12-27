Ghalia Volt’s Stompin’ slide!

Belgium Born, Delta Fostered

Brussels native Ghalia Volt moved to the U.S. in 2013 to busk in music-rich cities like Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Nashville, and Clarksdale, Mississippi, where for three straight years she played the Sunflower River Blues & Gospel Fest. Fresh off an appearance on CBS’ “60 Minutes,” she sat with her Silvertone 1448 Amp-in-Case rig to play this exclusive take on “She’s Holding You Back,” from latest album, “Shout, Sister, Shout!” Read our review in the December issue. Read Now!