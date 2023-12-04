Jimmy Olander’s D-Bender Baritone

Big-string licks galore!

In the mood to play a bit, December cover guy Jimmy Olander grabbed a guitar he calls “…a very special beast.” A baritone built by Diamond Rio tour manager/guitar tech, Matt Bigler, Jimmy says, “The extra-cool thing about it is a Joe Glaser bender on the third/D string, and the super-cool Ron Ellis pickups that make it stand up and speak – a 52T at the bridge and an Ellisonic Julian Lage at the neck. Its big strings put anyone in danger of losing their man card when they pick a tune!” Stick around for a behind-the-scenes look at Jimmy’s session with photographer (and new Diamond Rio drummer) Micah Schweinsberg, and read our interview with Jimmy in the November issue. Read Now!