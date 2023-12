Joe Cocker alum plays “Leap of Faith,”

Cliff Goodwin was Joe Cocker’s guitarist for a decade and has also backed Robert Palmer. For this VG exclusive, he grabbed his early-’80s Yamaha FJ-651 to play “Leap of Faith,” from his new album, “Double It Up.” An album of covers performed live with bluesy rock foundation and recorded at Abbey Road, you can read our review and an interview with Cliff in the November issue. Read Now!