Stop the presses! New CCR is big news, and for one big reason – rarity. Beyond the band’s seven studio albums from 1968 to ’72, and three previous live albums, there’s nothing else – no never-before-released tunes, no outtakes, no alts. And there probably never will be, so this new live album is big stuff. Or is it?

Thing is, Creedence played its songs live with little variation; John Fogerty wrote and arranged the songs, taught his band what to play, and the tunes were largely cast in stone. So the opener from this 1970 concert – “Born On The Bayou” – sounds almost identical to the track on Bayou Country. That’s not to say it isn’t an inspired, energetic show – it is – and that they don’t cover many of their greatest songs – they do.

Creedence fans will likely want this set, but the accompanying documentary film may be even more interesting. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall is chock full of new material including great footage of the quartet traveling Europe and playing. And it’s narrated by that notable CCR fan, The Dude, actor Jeff Bridges.

