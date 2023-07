“Blue Mirror” jam from “The Weight of the World”

Blues Hall of Famer Joe Louis Walker grabbed his pearl-front Zemaitis to show us a take on “Blue Mirror,” from his new album, “The Weight of the World.” He’s plugged into a DV Mark Frank Gambale head going to a 2×12 cab along with a Red Plate head running to two 10” speakers. Catch our interview with Joe in the June issue. Read Now!