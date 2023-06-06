DSM Humboldt ClearComp 1078 Dynamic Threshold Compressor

When it comes to compressor pedals, the modern standard is to pursue studio-quality results in a pedalboard-friendly box. DSM Humboldt Electronics’ ClearComp 1078 Dynamic Threshold Compressor is a fresh design that largely achieves that goal in a unit that can be easily adjusted on the fly.

The ClearComp dynamically modifies the threshold with fixed gain reduction, creating a clearer, natural-sounding compression with less noise, coloration, and greater dynamic range.

The simple layout uses controls for Level, Compression, Blend, Threshold, Ratio, Release, and Attack. Compression affects input gain, Blend mixes compressed signal with unaffected signal, Ratio adjusts gain reduction ratio, and Release adjusts the length of time gain reduction is applied. Attack controls the attack time, while the Threshold toggle has three options tailored for the level of output from pickups.

Using a tweed combo and a Tele, the ClearComp was smooth, sweet, and quiet. Its settings can be changed quickly, and yield a smooth, organic compression that blends with any signal. Spanky choked notes reign supreme, and it sweetens clean tones or accentuates rugged, dirty signals. And no matter which, it maintains fantastic clarity when using overdrive and offers lush, touch-sensitive picking dynamics.

